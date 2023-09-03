Elderly Woman Thrown Out Window by Grandson: Shocking Incident in the Bronx

Tragic Incident Unfolds as 88-Year-Old Woman Thrown Out of Bronx Apartment Window

In a shocking incident caught on camera, an 88-year-old woman was forcefully thrown out of a first-floor apartment window in the Bronx. The perpetrator, identified as her grandson, had allegedly stabbed his own mother before committing the horrifying act, according to the police.

The distressing video footage shows the elderly lady being pushed out of the window of the apartment at 1812 Clay Avenue, at around 7 a.m. last Friday. Her 61-year-old daughter, clad in a blood-stained white T-shirt, can be seen standing on the sidewalk beside her. After a brief conversation, the elderly woman is forcibly pushed out of the window by two hands. Her body slowly emerges from the gap before plummeting onto the pavement below.

As the harrowing video clip progresses, it becomes evident that the woman is bleeding from her nose and mouth after landing on the ground. Ernest Thompson, the building’s maintenance janitor, rushed outside upon hearing the commotion, only to witness the gruesome scene.

“I saw her neck and her bruised side,” Thompson explained. “I immediately told her to wait for me while I fetched some compresses to stem her bleeding.” However, before he could even take a few steps away, the grandson callously pushed his grandmother out of the window. Thompson, still in shock, held onto the grandmother and offered comfort.

“When she fell, I caught her and told her to stay still, assuring her that I would seek help,” recounted Thompson. “I laid her down on the ground, extending my arms as though she were there. At that moment, the police arrived on the scene, followed by the EMT at the corner. As a professional, there was nothing more I could do except pray for them.”

Thompson expressed his limited knowledge of the grandson, stating that he had resided in the building for approximately two years. The elderly woman’s daughter, who was also injured in the altercation, is considered one of Thompson’s best tenants. Overwhelmed by the despair he witnessed, Thompson admitted to struggling to process the incident even 48 hours later. “I’m just praying for them, praying that they’ll be alright,” he added emotionally.

The identities of both women are being withheld by the police. They were transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and are reported to be in stable conditions. Meanwhile, the son, identified as Randy Sierra, aged 38, sustained self-inflicted stab wounds to the chest. He is currently in critical condition at the same hospital and will face assault charges upon recovery.

The grandmother informed the police that she opened the window seeking help as her grandson had been scaring her. She further revealed that he had exerted pressure on her from behind before callously pushing her. Thompson, reflecting on the incident, expressed regret. “I was just seven steps away. If only I had turned faster, I could have caught her,” he lamented.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, seeking to uncover the motivations behind this heinous act. In the meantime, the community is left reeling in shock as they come to terms with the egregious attack on an elderly woman, praying for her and her daughter’s full recovery.

