Chivas to Face FC Cincinnati in Leagues Cup 2023 at TQL Stadium

Title: Chivas to Play FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in Leagues Cup 2023

Subtitle: Chivas Looks to Continue Their Winning Streak in the Tournament

Thursday, at the TQL Stadium, Chivas is set to face off against FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup 2023. This match falls under the Central 3 group. It will mark Chivas’ first game in the tournament, while FC Cincinnati has already made their debut, securing a victory against Sporting Kansas City after a 3-3 draw in regulation time. With two points, a win in the 90s against Guadalajara would solidify Sporting’s chances of advancing to the round of 32 as the first-place team in their sector.

Prior to the break for the Leagues Cup, Chivas had a perfect start to the Opening 2023 season, winning their first three games.

The match is scheduled to begin at 18:00 CDMX time and 20:00 ET at the TQL Stadium. Fans can watch the game on TV channels and streaming services that are yet to be announced.

In exciting news, Brandon Vázquez of FC Cincinnati scored two goals in the early minutes of the game, giving the home team a 2-0 lead. The live score stands at Chivas 0 – FC Cincinnati 2. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement over Vázquez’s impressive performance.

As the match enters the second half, play has been halted due to a thunderstorm. Chivas is faced with the challenge of making a comeback as FC Cincinnati maintains their lead. Chivas’s performance has been affected by the wet field, making it difficult for them to advance.

Chivas made two substitutions in the 46th minute, with Antonio Briseño and Alexis Vega entering for Ricardo Marín and Yael Padilla. Unfortunately, Chivas’s efforts have been disrupted by an expulsion, leaving them with 10 players.

The first half ended with Chivas trailing behind FC Cincinnati with a score of 0-2.

Both teams have shown determination and skill on the field. Chivas aims to make a comeback in the second half and secure a victory against FC Cincinnati.

