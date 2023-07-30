Ciampino fire, the landfill still burns: black cloud over the Castelli Romani: “Keep the windows closed”

The Eco Logica 2000, the waste storage facility in via Enzo Ferrar, in Ciampino, is still burning, destroyed by a devastating fire that broke out shortly after yesterday morning… Already a season ticket holder? Login here!

The Eco Logica 2000, the waste storage facility in via Enzo Ferrar, in Ciampino, is still burning, devoured by a devastating fire that broke out yesterday morning shortly after 7. The fire brigade extinguishing operations went on all night : the fire is still alive and the photos that are circulating on the web fuel the fear and concern of the residents for fear of serious consequences on health.

Ciampino, the fire since yesterday

The flames are high and the still strong and annoying smell makes it very difficult to stay in front of the landfill, close to Ciampino Pastine airport and the Via Appia. The site, authorized by the Metropolitan City, was involved in another fire that broke out in the night between 15 and 16 September 2022. The environmental pollution alarm went off. Workers have been at work since the early hours of today with the bulldozers to move the mountain of rubbish piled up in the vast waste area of ​​the storage centre: furniture, household appliances, wood, plastic.

Environmental risk

ARPA inspectors arrived again this morning and are monitoring the situation pending the outcome of the air quality surveys. The alert is maximum. The air is so unbreathable that many residents have pulled the masks out of the drawers to be able to leave the house. It was the first recommendation of the mayor of Ciampino Emanuela Colella which was followed yesterday afternoon by the then stringent one of the Conference of Mayors: “Keep the windows closed”. The results of the ARPA are expected in the late morning of today.

