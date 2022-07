The friendlies program

—

This is the program of the three friendlies in the States: Juventus-Chivas Guadalajara (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas), tonight at 5; Juventus-Barcelona (Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas), on the night between Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 at 2.30; Juventus-Real Madrid (Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles), on the night between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 at 4.