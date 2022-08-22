The Verona coach: “Good attitude, good guys, good answer to everything”
Gabriele Cioffi analyzes Verona’s draw in Bologna on Dazn’s microphones and at a press conference.
“If I wanted to win it in the final? Yes, definitely – says the Hellas coach – but what mattered was to leave behind a passive attitude we had with Napoli. We worked well during the week on aspects that allowed us to make the performance. tonight. During the week we made a change of gear on a mental level despite the difficulties, I say good to the guys as an answer to everything. The real problem was the many gray areas that we found ourselves managing. The availability of the guys is always maximum state, and characteristics must be supported, if there is a DNA, it must be respected.
Henry can he score Simeone’s goals? Yes, in terms of numbers and no, as a type of goal. I’d put my signature on it right away
Barak out? The choice was made to avoid those gray areas. I respect him, he’s a great professional, but I don’t know what market rumors there are about him “.
Below are Cioffi’s statements to Hellas Channel.
August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 23:58)
© breaking latest news