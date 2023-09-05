Cisalfa presenta Nike Footlab – Sport Marketing News

On the occasion of the launch of the new Nike “Ready pack” football pack, Cisalfa and Intersport present Footlab, a special event designed to offer football fans the opportunity to try out the innovations introduced by the American brand on the field.

The Cisalfa and Intersport Footlab event will be held on Saturday 2 September at the Bettinelli Sports Center in Milan and will be reserved for members of the Cisalfa PRO community who have registered directly online in the dedicated section of the website, subject to availability of 60 seats.

The lucky subscribers will participate in challenges specially created to test the characteristics that define and differentiate the three Nike football boots: Phantom GX, Tiempo Legend 10 and Mercurial Superfly 9 each designed to favor a different style of play.

Once the ideal model has been identified, each participating player will be able to test their skills in a 5v5 tournament that will decide the winning team.

