City Go League 2023 Liuzhou Tournament kicks off grandly with 18 teams competing for the championship_TOM Sports

At 9:00 on June 3, the opening ceremony of the City Go League 2023 Liuzhou Tournament was held at the Liugang Hotel Conference CenterThe leaders and guests attending the opening ceremony included: Du Ying, former deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Qiu Guohong, former Chinese ambassador to South Korea, Wang Dong, former deputy mayor of Guangzhou, Li Bin, secretary of the party committee and chairman of Liuzhou Iron and Steel Group, Gan, member of the Standing Committee of the Liuzhou Municipal Committee and director of the Propaganda Department. Yi, Wang Honghu, Deputy Mayor of Liuzhou City, Tang Xianxing, Vice Chairman of Nanning CPPCC, Luo Ming, Vice Chairman of Liuzhou CPPCC, Lei Xiang, Vice Chairman of China Weiqi Association and Chairman of Hualan Group Co., Ltd., Rong Jianxing, Chairman of Guangdong Weiqi Association, Ma Xiaochun, Go professional 9th ​​dan, Wang Jianhong, Go professional 9th ​​dan, Liang Jiang, Director of Liuzhou Sports Bureau, Hou Jin, Chairman of Zhonghe Group, Wei Yu, Deputy Director of Liuzhou Sports Bureau, Qin Hongbing, General Manager of Huazhi Sports Industry Co., Ltd., Party Committee of Liuzhou Iron and Steel Group Deputy Secretary Han Zonggui, as well as investors, team leaders, coaches, players and media reporters from various urban Go clubs in the competition area of ​​the City Go League.







Qin Hongbing, general manager of Huazhi Sports Industry Co., Ltd., said in his speech that since the city Go League was founded in 2015, after years of continuous innovation and development, it has grown into the world‘s most extensive coverage area, the largest number of participants, the highest level of competition, and interactive participation. The best Go League is a bright business card of Guangxi culture and sports, and also a business card of Chinese culture that Guangxi presents to the world.







Qin Hongbing said: “This Liuzhou game is not only the third handshake between CWF and Liuzhou after 2018 and 2019, but also the restart of CWF’s 2021 season, which was not held as scheduled due to the impact of the epidemic. The last three rounds of competitions and award ceremonies in the domestic competition area of ​​the 2021 season will be held to witness the release of various awards, which will draw a successful conclusion to the season that has been absent for more than a year due to the impact of the epidemic, and prepare for the start of the next new season.”







Han Zonggui, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Liugang Group, said in his speech: “Liugang has always attached great importance to the development of culture and sports. At present, there are 26 cultural and sports associations, which organize and carry out popular cultural and sports activities such as employee sports meetings and calligraphy and painting exhibitions all year round. Spiritual and cultural life, the company has won the title of “National Mass Sports Advanced Unit” for three consecutive times. Because of its wide audience, Weiqi is one of the favorite projects of the majority of cadres and workers. The corporate Weiqi cultural atmosphere is very strong, and there are many from the group’s senior management to the grassroots team Go lovers have become an important carrier for cultivating the sentiments of employees and enriching corporate culture.”







Han Zonggui said that Liugang, as a major steel company, is honored to be able to host the National Urban Go League again, and the Liugang team is also honored to compete with all the big players in the Go world.It is hoped that through playing games with masters, the wisdom of Go can be better organically integrated with enterprise development, further broadening horizons, enriching cultural life, and building a bridge of friendship between Liugang and friends from all walks of life.







At the opening ceremony, 18 club teams from domestic divisions made their appearance on the stage and exchanged pennants.The 18 teams are: Beihai Yihai Qingfeng, Xi’an Wenping, Wuhan Zhonghe, Nanchang Tianqiang, Nanjing Suzhong Construction, Ningbo Shuqian, Guilin Zhenghe, Changsha Yinzhi, Shanghai Baiwan Investment, Fuzhou Bosi Luhua, Jing German Chinese Medicine, Kaifeng Jiaotong Investment, Liuzhou Cultural Tourism, Beijing Mingdao, Shenzhen Qianzhihai, Quzhou Yigu, Chengdu Xiangnian, Nanning Tianyuan.







The opening ceremony also held a plaque awarding ceremony. Zhang Li, deputy general manager of Huazhi Sports Industry Co., Ltd., presented plaques to Lin Fei, deputy general manager of Liugang Liquor Management Company, and Ouyang Mei, marketing director of Liugang Liquor Management Company, thanking them for their dedication to this Enthusiastic participation and full sponsorship of this event.







At the end of the opening ceremony, the opening ceremony was held. Du Ying, Qiu Guohong, Wang Dong, Li Bin, Gan Yi, Wang Honghu, Tang Xianxing, Luo Ming, Lei Xiang, Rong Jianxing, Ma Xiaochun, Wang Jianhong and other leaders and guests came to the stage and played on the big chessboard. Drop one child respectively and start the competition together.







After the opening ceremony, the fifth round of the 2021 season of the City Wai United officially kicked offBeihai Yihai Qingfeng Team, Wuhan Zhonghe Team, Nanjing Suzhong Construction Team, Liuzhou Cultural Tourism Team, etc. have appeared to compete. The sixth and seventh rounds will be held on the afternoon of the 3rd and the 4th respectively.























































