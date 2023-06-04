Christopher Nolan’s new work “Oppenheimer” film length suspected to be exposed | Hypebeast

It was previously reported that Christopher Nolan’s latest film “Oppenheimer” will exceed 3 hours in length, becoming the longest film length record in Nolan’s career. Recently, Nolan suspected and accidentally revealed the full length of the film in an interview. Length.

Christopher Nolan accepting well-known video creators During an interview with Reece Feldman (@guywithamoviecamera), he introduced the IMAX 70mm movie film of “Oppenheimer” and said that the film content of up to 3 hours and 9 seconds is in this film, and this number has not been officially confirmed. In the video interview, Nolan gave a detailed introduction to many engineering points in film production, showed his attention to IMAX film photography technology, and at the same time previewed and counted down to the official debut of the film next month.

In addition to breaking the film length record, “Oppenheimer” is also Christopher Nolan’s latest R-rated film after 20 years, and the film will be officially released on July 21. Those who are interested Readers may wish to pay more attention.