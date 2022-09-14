Home Sports City of Vigevano, is already process The management is asking for much more
City of Vigevano, is already process The management is asking for much more

City of Vigevano, is already process The management is asking for much more

Promotion. Irilli: "Perhaps the" senators "did not understand the ambitions"

13 September 2022

The home defeat on Sunday against Pontevecchio (2-4) and this start of the championship in the promotion (a point won in two games) did not please the Biancoceleste club.

Now, after just two rounds of the championship, a quick turnaround is already essential in order not to get stuck in the low-ranking areas. “

We have set up a squad suitable for a great season and I am very angry for this start of the season – thunders the manager Bruno Irilli -. Probably the senators have not yet entered the right mentality and this is not good ». The focus is above all on the attitude of the team that on Sunday at Antona got back from Pontevecchio and, leading 2-1 at half-time, then lost 4-2.

«The team’s attitude is not the right one – underlines Irilli -. Pontevecchio was absolutely within our reach and by going on the pitch with a different head, this match could and should have been won. Now we have to look each other in the eye and find a quick turnaround ».

What is worrying above all is the team’s performance in the second half of the matches. Between the championship and the Italian Cup, the City of Vigevano has collected eight goals, of which six arrived in the second part of the matches. The same goes for the comebacks suffered: three times (against Barona in the Italian Cup, Frog Milano and Pontevecchio in the league) the team was ahead and was recovered or even overcome. “I don’t think it’s a physical or athletic problem – concludes Irilli -, I rather think of a lack of attention, this team cannot stay focused for all ninety minutes to complete the victory when it is in the lead and so, especially in the second half, we get confused, make too many mistakes and throw away the points ».

Tomorrow evening, Wednesday, the third and last round of the Coppa Italia group will be played in Promotion: the City of Vigevano will rest and will be an interested spectator of the match between Barona and Settimo Milanese. Instead, the Landriano who will go to Milan on the field of Villa and the Basso Pavese who will instead go to Segrate to face a decisive challenge for the passage of the round will play. –

alberto colli franzone

