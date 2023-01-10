Two of the three Roma supporters, arrested following last Sunday’s highway clashes, have returned to freedom. They are Emiliano Bigi and Filippo Lombardi, the Giallorossi ultras tracked down yesterday in Rome as part of the investigations relating to the “battle of the A1”. Both had been stopped by the Digos of the Capital but – today afternoon – the judge for the express orders did not validate the arrest, not recognizing the application of the deferred flagrance in particular under the aspect of necessity and urgency. The documents will be sent to the prosecutor – he had asked for imprisonment for aggravated brawl – who will have to send them to Arezzo.