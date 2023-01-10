Home Sports Clashes between ultras: two Roma supporters released. And tomorrow the Government-football summit between Piantedosi, Gravina and Casini
Sports

Clashes between ultras: two Roma supporters released. And tomorrow the Government-football summit between Piantedosi, Gravina and Casini

by admin
Clashes between ultras: two Roma supporters released. And tomorrow the Government-football summit between Piantedosi, Gravina and Casini

The two had been stopped by Digos. This afternoon, however, the judge for the express procedures did not validate the arrest, not recognizing the application of the deferred flagrance

Two of the three Roma supporters, arrested following last Sunday’s highway clashes, have returned to freedom. They are Emiliano Bigi and Filippo Lombardi, the Giallorossi ultras tracked down yesterday in Rome as part of the investigations relating to the “battle of the A1”. Both had been stopped by the Digos of the Capital but – today afternoon – the judge for the express orders did not validate the arrest, not recognizing the application of the deferred flagrance in particular under the aspect of necessity and urgency. The documents will be sent to the prosecutor – he had asked for imprisonment for aggravated brawl – who will have to send them to Arezzo.

Brawl

The trial of Martino Di Tosto, historical face of the Curva Sud and first fan arrested – on charges of aggravated brawl – after going to hospital following stab wounds to the thigh and calf is also scheduled for today. Yesterday, however, a Neapolitan fan of the Carolina Brigade of Curva A ended up in handcuffs.

Summit

Meanwhile, tomorrow there is the Government-football summit: Interior Minister Piantedosi will meet the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and that of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini.

January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 5:18 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  On the fifth day of the World Swimming Championships, Zhang Yufei hit the gold medal and Xiaoning Zetao attracted much attention

You may also like

Green light from Fis, work has begun on...

Ancelotti on Gattuso before Real-Valencia: “We had problems”

Climate, CO2 concentration in the atmosphere at record...

Cremonese, Alvini confirmed up to Monza

Tiannv’s Triumph on the West Bank – Tianjin...

Bertotto, the sentence on the goal conceded by...

What if the office was no longer a...

Market: PSG patron Al-Khelaifi sets his sights on...

Udine with fencing has taken a liking to...

a man in prison and many suspects, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy