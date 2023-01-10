The two had been stopped by Digos. This afternoon, however, the judge for the express procedures did not validate the arrest, not recognizing the application of the deferred flagrance
Two of the three Roma supporters, arrested following last Sunday’s highway clashes, have returned to freedom. They are Emiliano Bigi and Filippo Lombardi, the Giallorossi ultras tracked down yesterday in Rome as part of the investigations relating to the “battle of the A1”. Both had been stopped by the Digos of the Capital but – today afternoon – the judge for the express orders did not validate the arrest, not recognizing the application of the deferred flagrance in particular under the aspect of necessity and urgency. The documents will be sent to the prosecutor – he had asked for imprisonment for aggravated brawl – who will have to send them to Arezzo.
Brawl
—
The trial of Martino Di Tosto, historical face of the Curva Sud and first fan arrested – on charges of aggravated brawl – after going to hospital following stab wounds to the thigh and calf is also scheduled for today. Yesterday, however, a Neapolitan fan of the Carolina Brigade of Curva A ended up in handcuffs.
Summit
—
Meanwhile, tomorrow there is the Government-football summit: Interior Minister Piantedosi will meet the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and that of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini.
January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 5:18 pm)
