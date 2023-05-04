Classification outside Serie A, how does it work? The criteria to be followed for the Champions League in the event of multiple teams on equal points – breaking latest news

Of Simon Goliath

Six teams collected in as many points as regards the Champions League race in Serie A. And if they were to close the championship, would you be paired in the standings? Here are the rules and the mechanism for the functioning of the detached ranking

From the Lazio second to Roma seventh are six teams gathered in as many points to contend for three places for the next Champions League (one obviously already belongs to Naples, very first and light years away for all). A real tussle, almost as if it were a Moto 3 race, where usually an army of riders crosses the finish line within a handful of thousandths. Five days from the end, although the 15 points still in the game are a tide capable of upsetting everything, a joint finish between two or more formations cannot be ruled out. In the weekend that knocks on the door will be an “all against all”. The Romans will face the Milanese, Juventus will be guests of Atalanta. 24 hours that could be decisive, but without the certainty of unraveling a tangled skein.

Classification detached, what does it mean? Operation and rules In the event that three or more teams at the end of the championship have the same amount of points, the separate classification would come into play. A sort of «ranking within the ranking». A virtual ranking, which has little to do with the real one.

The criteria to be considered would be the same used in the event of two formations having the same merit. The first concerns the number of points scored in direct matches, that is, only in games played between them. If even here there were total parity, then it would be considered the goal difference in the matches played between the two or more teams paired in the standings. But even here a “draw” could not be ruled out. Then we would continue to focus on the concept of goal difference, but would extend it to the entire championship. See also Cagliari, three-way race for salvation

What happens if three teams finish level on points However, three parameters are not sufficient to cover all the scenarios that may arise. Let’s say that the level of points stands in head to head, goal difference in head to head and overall goal difference. At that point the ranking would reward who scored the most in the championship. What if that wasn’t enough? Fifth and last parameter to establish who arrives first or who arrives after is the… draw. As long as there are two teams involved. If it were a question of establishing the winner of the Scudetto or which third last goes to Serie B then we would proceed with a playoff (90′ plus penalties, without going through overtime).

The current ranking, excluding Napoli, includes: Lazio 64

Juventus 63

Inter 60

Atalanta 58

Milan 58

Roma 58 Let’s consider Atalanta, Milan and Rome at an altitude of 58 points, the clearest example of a detached ranking. The first criterion to take into consideration would therefore be the points collected by these three teams in direct matches. Atalanta precedes the Rossoneri and Giallorossi because they did better than them (7 points, the result of a draw and a defeat against Milan, but two victories in as many matches against Roma). Pioli immediately behind with six points (two draws with Roma, one draw and one win with Atalanta). Then Roma, only at 2 points (equal to the first leg and second leg against Milan, then two knockouts against Atalanta).

