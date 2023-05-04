Senate approves the National Government Development Plan

This Wednesday, May 3, the National Development Plan (PND) of the government of Gustavo Petro was approved by the plenary session of the Senate. In total, the paper was filed with 373 articles, of which three were eliminated (28,125 and 170), reaching Congress with a total of 370, of which 7 were eliminated (8,207,218,329,353,364 and 371). Ten were added for a final total of 373 articles.

The President of the Senate, ROY BARRIERS, at the end of the debate on the National Development Plan, indicated that: “we have fulfilled our duty. We approve the road map for Colombia in the next four years, with the most important vocational lines that imply the path towards social justice, closing the inequality gaps and with the necessary modifications in the democratic debate given within the Legislative. The Congress of the Republic has done its homework of legislating. Now what corresponds is to execute. Make ideas come true.

News in Development