Peruvian minister accuses Petro of “attacking” his country

The chief of staff referred to the fact that, from the Executive, they have presented a bill that allows President Boluarte to travel abroad and govern remotely to exercise presidential diplomacy abroad.

A proposal, which according to Otárola, has “a special connotation” due to the aforementioned international context.

“Due to this high responsibility and the personal defense that the President of the Republic has to do about our country, we invoke the sense of urgency in Congress and we are sure that they will act accordingly with this request,” he said.

He announced that after this meeting, he will meet this Wednesday with the Legislative Constitution Commission to present the proposal again together with the chancellor, Ana Gervasi.

Petro’s criticism of the Peruvian government

In this sense, Gervasi affirmed this Monday in a statement broadcast on television that the presidents of Mexico and Colombia have shown “once again their attitude contrary to the principles and values ​​that govern democratic coexistence in the region”, having reiterated their rejection of Boluarte’s management.

Gervasi emphasized that López Obrador’s position of not handing over the pro tempore Presidency of the Pacific Alliance to Peru “is a manifestation of the level of negligence with which he guides his actions abroad.”