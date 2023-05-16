Diana Guayanay, new vice mayor of Loja – breaking latest news

Diana Guayanay is the new vice mayor of Loja.

With unanimity and being the only councilor in the new Loja Cabildo, Diana Guayanay Llanes was elected as vice mayor of the canton; while, Guissella Domínguez Lavanda assumed the General Secretariat —selected from a shortlist presented by the mayor Franco Quezada Montesinos—.

session

The inaugural session of the Lojano Council began at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, where they discussed three points on the agenda: declaration of constitution of the Municipal Council for the period 2023-2027, election of the second municipal authority (vice mayor or deputy mayor), and the secretary or general secretary of the Municipality.

Mayor Franco Quezada began the session by highlighting that changes are possible with the integrity and unity of each of the councilors, who have been elected by the people; later he made the declaration of constitution of the municipal Council.

vice mayoral election

Article 317 of the Cootad provides that, if the mayor is a man, the Vice-mayor must be in charge of a woman; reason why Yuri Yaguana, who moved the name of Diana Guayanay Llanes, had the support of all the councilors.

Diana Guayanay, vice mayor of Loja, during her speech, said that, as a daughter, sister, mother and woman from Loja, she will be the representative of her gender to work for the good of society.

“I accept that there will be four years of challenges and opportunities, but I promise to be part of the change that Loja requires,” he remarked, and asked for the professionalism of his fellow councilors not only as inspectors, but to set a different policy, “joining efforts to achieve goals,” he said.

secretary election

The shortlist presented by Mayor Franco Quezada included the names of: Johan Wilfrido Carrión Campoverde, Guissella Domínguez Lavanda and Fausto Steven Sisalima Salinas.

The mayor mentioned that being his power, he raised the names of young professionals as an example that they should not be discriminated against because of their youth, despite the fact that the Ordinance establishes a certain number of years of experience. He flatly denied that he has lobbied with councilors to determine support for any particular candidate and left the decision to his own free will.

Councilor Iván Ludeña moved the name of Guissella Domínguez Lavanda to be the new secretary of the Council, a proposal that was supported by councilor Lenin Cuenca; for his part, councilor Pablo Carrión moved Johan Carrión Campoverde, supported by the mayor Adálber Gaona.

In the vote:

Pablo Carrión and Adálber Gaona voted in favor of Johan Carrión Campoverde (2 votes).

Miguel Castillo, Lenin Cuenca, John Espinosa, Diana Guayanay, Ivan Ludena, Yuri Yaguana and Franco Quezada by Guissella Dominguez Lavender (7 votes).

Councilor Santiago Erráez voted against the motions justifying that the three names raised do not have the experience required by the Ordinance.

Pablo Quiñónez and Polibio Vélez voted blank, requesting that the provisions of the Parliamentary Procedure Ordinance be taken into account.

In this way, Guissella Domínguez Lavanda —with seven votes in favor— is the new secretary of the Municipal Council of Loja. (YO)