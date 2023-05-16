Politics – Gazelle Sharmadh wants deal with Iran to save her father

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The daughter of the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death in Iran, is demanding a deal with the regime in Tehran to save her father. “I wish I could tell them that we still have enough time to build up pressure together,” Gazelle Sharmahd told the TV station “Welt” on Tuesday evening.

“In the case of my father, who is now about to be executed, there is no other way than to make a deal with the regime.” The regime in Tehran told her family from the start that her father would be made to appear as a terrorist so that he could then be replaced. According to Gazelle Sharmadh, it is specifically about an Iranian imprisoned in Belgium: “They want their terrorists out of Belgium, they tell us that very clearly every time.” She is not a fan of “dealing with terrorists”.

But this is about a human life. According to her, two European hostages have been released. So there are “ways besides just speaking”. She very much hopes “that we can still save my father”.

She accused the federal government of serious omissions in her father’s case: “Simply nothing happened when he was kidnapped, when he was tortured, when they tried to portray him as a criminal in show trials.” And further: “Only when he received his death sentence were two diplomats expelled. That was far too little and far, far too late.” Regarding the sharp condemnation of Iran, including by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Gazelle Sharmadh said: “It doesn’t work, you can just as easily talk to my plant here.” The regime in Tehran only understands pressure: “They don’t understand any other language. It’s like IS, like Al Qaeda.” Gazelle Sharmadh and her family do not know where Jamshid Sharmadh is or how he is doing. Her mother was last able to speak to him in 2022 before he was sentenced to death: “All we know is that he has been tortured in isolation and solitary confinement for over 1,000 days.” The regime wanted to “hang him from a crane in public,” Sharmadh said. The family had been told this repeatedly for two and a half years.

