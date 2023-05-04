MCipollini Fybra, an e-bike with two souls

MCipollini presented Fybra, an electric bike available in both road (R) and gravel (GX) versions. Two models, four versions and many technological contents: Polini EP3+ EVO engine, 500Wh battery, wireless telescopic seat post, GPS locator, integrated lights.



The Fybra GX and, on the right, the Fybra R

The brand MCipollinifounded on the experience and image of the cycling champion Mario Cipollini, presented a preview of the 2024 range of bikes, the main novelty of which is the electric model Fybra, set up both in the road version (signed “R”) and in the gravel version (identified by the initials “GX”). This last model represents MCipollini’s debut in the world of electric gravel, the result of a totally new project, studied down to the smallest detail to position itself at the top of performance.

The frame is a true monocoque carbon, made using TCM technology (True Carbon Monocoque) which allows for continuity in the fibers with a superior level of comfort and handling. The Venetian house takes care of the entire production cycle, from the molds to the raw frame which, before moving on to painting and assembly, is then subjected to strict quality control. The quality standards observed by the manufacturer are such that only frames that are perfect in every detail reach the end user.

The Fybra engine is a 75 Nm Polini EP3+ EVO, a model at the top of the category in terms of performance quality, equipped with a power meter and instrumentation with color display. The 500Wh battery allows a range of up to 220 km on flat roads, obtained with the minimum level of assistance. This is not a simple technical data but was personally measured by MCipollini engineers who usually use the Fybra. And for those who want to venture on longer distances, the Polini “bottle battery” which can be housed in the bottle cage extends the range by a further 110 km.

The two versions of Fybra offer numerous refined technical choices, those that every enthusiast would like to have if he could build his own custom bike, choices dictated by passion and that are rarely found on ordinary production bikes.

The areas of the carbon frame are deliberately left exposed to show the fiber it is made of. Handlebar and stem are separate to give the user maximum flexibility in customization. The lights are integrated (the front offers a good 550 lumens) and powered directly by the battery. Another “gem” of the Fybras is the GPS locator hidden in the frame, valid as an anti-theft device and essential for tracking the route in the event of problems. It is self-powered to eliminate the need for recharging and to operate without the main battery.

The Fybra GX is optimized for the use of disc brakes with rotors of 180mm max front and 160mm max rear. The wheel clearance is very wide, it can accommodate tires up to 50mm and 29” MTB wheels which, in the future, will probably be the only alternative to 700c wheels. There are also threaded inserts on the frame and fork that allow you to install luggage racks, mudguards and bags while maintaining good maneuverability even when fully loaded.

Also on the Fybra GX we find the “HiRide AR 1.5” front suspension, integrated into the head tube, which guarantees 18mm of travel, a whole different story on bumpy surfaces compared to rigid forks./p>

Then there’s the wireless telescopic seatpost, which can be operated directly from the shifter’s controls by applying light pressure, increasing control and handling.

The top model of the Fybra R road e-bike boasts the Classified rear hub, which, thanks to the internal variator, adds the ratio scale equal to that of a double chainring to the front single chainring.

The new Fybra GX and R will be available in two colors: Carbon/White/Silver and Sand/Carbon/Green with two trim levels. For the Fybra GX there are the SRAM Rival AXS XPLR 12-speed (list price €14,700) and Campagnolo Ekar 13-speed (list price €12,050) groupsets, while for the Fybra R you can choose between the new Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed (list price €14,150) and SRAM Rival AXS 12-speed (list price €11,050). Orders will be able to start from the month of June, with the first deliveries starting in July.



The Fybra GX with SRAM Rival AXS XPLR groupset and, on the right, the one with Campagnolo Ekar groupset



The Fybra R with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and, on the right, the one with the SRAM Rival AXS groupset

We did two short test rides on the new Fybra, one on road with the R and one on gravel with the GX. The routes allowed us to get a fairly precise idea of ​​the driving qualities and characteristics of the two models. In the coming months we hope to receive a bike to test on our usual routes. The fleet of Fybra e-bikes on which we pedaled during this presentation has already left for the “Giro E”, the event surrounding the Giro d’Italia, in which MCipollini is the supplier of two teams.

MCipollini Fybra GX

On this e-bike you immediately feel at home, the position on the saddle is comfortable and from the first turn of the pedal it feels like the bike we’ve always used. The weight is absolutely not felt in the driving dynamics.

On the plains you can count on good absorption, the rear stays transmit little stress to the saddle both at low speed and at higher speeds. Good handling qualities emerge in the single-tracks, the Fybra is intuitive and fun to drive.

The engine has exuberant performance, well controlled by the mappings chosen for this short test by the MCipollini technicians, but Fybra also offers the possibility of personalizing engine behavior with two custom maps, where the user can define the engagement and power parameters for each single level of assistance.

In the guided single-tracks and in the technical sections the Polini engine combines a good thrust with a velvety engagement, a pedal stroke is enough when exiting the curve to put it into action and immediately feel an increase in traction. For those who drive “old style” using the rear a lot is pure pleasure.

Obviously depending on the training you can use the higher assistance levels of the engine, with the fifth and last one which, we assure you, really pushes a lot. With this traction, even uphill on damp roots and wet rocks, the engine supports the action and allows a round and constant pedal stroke that does little to tire the muscles.

Downhill stability and handling make driving intuitive and instill safety, the front suspension is effective and the difference between active and locked is clearly perceptible. The front wheel is well planted on the ground, easy to control so much that you can often drive with your hands in high grip on the controls, although the best performance is obtained in low grip. The possibility of lowering the saddle by telescopic increases control of the bike and fun.

MCipollini Fybra R

The Fybra R features a different fork than its gravel GX sibling, with a longer stem and wider saddle. The position tends to be comfortable, suitable for traveling long distances without tiring the back muscles. The Fybra R is designed for use on asphalt and dirt roads, with some bets on undemanding paths. Those who want an electric racing bike that performs only on asphalt can opt for the Flusso e-bike.

On the road, the Fybra R immediately demonstrates that it has quality to spare. Stable on the straight, agile and dynamic when cornering, especially in straits and hairpin bends where it lets you drive easily. Under braking, thanks to the extra large tyres, it is very stable, the geometry requires more precise steering than the GX gravel version but it doesn’t take much to get used to. The Fybra R is a friendly bike, capable of forgiving some riding mistakes and taking the cyclist out of the corners in safety. The engine, with its velvety engagement, is an ideal travel companion. Thrust is exuberant and well managed like on the gravel, the fun increases proportionally to the level of assistance selected.

