[Xbox new machine]The upgraded version of Xbox Series S is open for pre-order in the United States with bamboo charcoal black body and 1TB capacity-Hong Kong Economic Daily-Instant News Channel-Technology

In addition to announcing today (12th) Hong Kong time that it will provide PC Game Pass games to users through Nvidia GeForce Now in the next few months, Microsoft (Microsoft) is also live broadcasting the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 conference, bringing a new version of the Xbox Series S. The color of the new version of the Xbox Series S console has changed from white to black in the past, and an additional 1TB capacity has been added, which has attracted the attention of many machine fans.

The new Xbox Series S released by Microsoft this time has similar performance to the previous Series S series, only the capacity has been increased from 512GB to 1TB, and it is equipped with a bamboo charcoal black body appearance, which is full of modernity and greatly increases the game storage capacity. . In terms of selling price, the upgraded 1TB new machine is priced at US$349 (approximately HK$2,735); while the old version of Xbox Series S is priced at US$299 (approximately HK$2,343), which means that players can double the capacity at a price difference of about HK$400 new machine.

However, it is worth noting that the new version of Xbox Series S is currently available for pre-order in the US market and is expected to be available on September 1. However, the listing arrangement in Hong Kong is yet to be announced by Microsoft.

Editor in charge: Wang Kaiying

