Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro: how Oppo’s new smartphones are made

The Serie Oppo’s Reno comes in at number 10, with the official launch of the new Reno 10 5G and Reno 10 Pro 5G. The two smartphones are inscribed in the wake of the Reno series, which designates the medium and medium-high range models from the Chinese manufacturer.

Like their predecessors, the new Oppo Renos also rely on a excellent ratio between price and performance, focusing on this round thefocus on photography. The strength of Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro is in fact a new camera with 2X lens and 32MP Sony sensor designed specifically for portraits.

Same and different

Oppo has equipped the two models of the Reno 10 family with the same elegant design, finishes that are pleasant to the touch, good grip ergonomics and above all a photographic unit with two-tone finishes that add a distinctive touch to the aesthetics of the rear body. Both models feature a 6.7″ FHD+ curved Oled front display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness.

The photography equipment is almost the same: only the main camera changes: on the Reno 10 it is 64MP against the 50MP of the Reno 10 Pro, but on the latter the sensor is more performing and above all it is equipped with optical stabilization.

The most important differences from take into account when choosing but they are others. First of all the SoC, which on the basic model is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050, while on the Pro it is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. Then the RAM, which is 8GB on the Reno 10 model and 12GB on the Pro. Both start with 256GB of storage but if you need more space, it’s good to know that microSD expansion is only available on the base modelnot on the Pro. Finally, a slight difference in battery capacity must be taken into account: 4600 mAh on the Reno 10 model and 5000 mAh on the 10 Pro model.

Portraits enhanced with the (almost) 50mm

Apart from the few differences, the common thread of the Reno 10 family is the new 32 MP camera designed for portraits. On both models, the lens offers 2X magnification over the main wide-angle camera, for a focal length comparable to that of a 47mm equivalent on a full-frame camera. It is not a random number, but it is very close to 50mm, a length which in photography is known as “normal”. The name is due to the fact that at this focal length faces and subjects are reproduced without distortion, just as our eye would normally see them. It’s not the focal length of our vision, but it is the focal length that more than any other comes closest to our perception.

The advantage of this rendering is particularly evident in portraits, and it is precisely for this reason that Oppo has chosen to equip the two Renos with a 2X zoom like this one. The choice is interesting, because for years (including Oppo) they have avoided “wasting” a camera for a 2X zoom, arguing that the crop from the wide angle camera was more than enough to obtain the same effect, and therefore it was not necessary to have a optics dedicated to this focal length. We acknowledge that Oppo’s engineers (and marketers) thought the time was right to rethink this approach.

Oppo has also improved the rendering of portraits on the two devices at the software level thanks to the Portrait Expert Engine, a series of improvements based on artificial intelligence. The new technology developed by Oppo focuses on aspects such as subject identification, skin color rendering and image sharpness. Furthermore, in the portrait mode of the camera app it is possible to manually adjust the level of artificial blurring of the background (bokeh) in order to obtain different creative effects depending on the subject you are photographing.

Reno 10 Pro, first impressions



In recent days, previewing the launch, we could briefly try the Reno 10 Pro.

The portrait mode of the camera is well thought out, but in our opinion it does not offer any particular differences compared to similar software modes of devices of the same range. Subject segmentation works quite well, apart from some borderline cases. More interesting instead to play with the 2X optics (or “47mm”) to take advantage of the effects of the focal length. We also liked the 50mm main camera, which is also very good for movies thanks to the optical image stabilization.

For the rest Oppo Reno 10 Pro is a great mid-range phone: the design is sufficiently original and elegant and contributes to good ergonomics. The screen is good, large and bright, and the performance is also good: the Snapdragon 778G is not exactly a monster of power, but it enables all the functions you need and guarantees excellent fluidity to the software (Android with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 interface). The battery is excellent: with average use, you can effortlessly reach more than a day and a half of battery life and there is also the 80W Supervooc fast charge, which takes the phone to 100% charge in just 28 minutes.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro what we like



Photography features: 50MP main camera and 2X portrait lens allow you to take great photos Light and easy to handle Excellent 5000mAh battery life Fast charging is very fast

Oppo Reno 10 Pro, what could have been done better

The third lens of the photographic unit looks bad compared to the other two: it has an 8MP sensor and a 112° angle of view, which for an ultra-wide angle is not so ultra. The protection against dust and liquids is only IPx4 – even in this range it is now not uncommon to find IP68s Wireless charging is missing (ultra-fast charging partially compensates) The design is simple and elegant, but does not shine for originality, especially when compared with the designs of the previous models in the series Rhine.

Prices and availability

For the launch of the Reno 10 family in Italy, Oppo has provided a series of special packages that also combine the devices with the new Oppo Enco Air Pro 3 headphones and the Oppo Band 2 wearable.

Until July 16, by purchasing Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro from the Oppo Store the prices are as follows:

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G – 585 Euros, including Enco Air Pro 3 headphones, Oppo Band 2, protective cover, six-month screen warranty, and car holder.

Available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Gray colors.

Oppo Reno 10 5G – €449, including headphones, cover, six-month screen warranty and car holder. Available in Oppo Glow – Ice Blue and Silvery Gray colors.

