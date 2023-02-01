Home Technology Sony Xperia 10 IV’s Android 13 system upgrade launched in Taiwan, Xperia 10 III will also be updated soon- Mobile phone brand news
Technology

by admin
Sofan, please look to the editor again! After pushing all the updates of its flagships in late December last year, Sony Mobile also launched the Android 13 system upgrade for mid-range phones, and now Sony Xperia 10 IV can already receive the system upgrade push!

The new system of Sony Xperia 10 IV is the same as the flagship, including the theme color that can be applied to icons, new security and emergency assistance, individual design of programming language, etc. The new functions are almost all natively built in Android 13, and The Sony Xperia mobile phone adopts the seamless update mode of Android, which allows the mobile phone to download and install the system upgrade in the background. During this period, the user can continue to operate the mobile phone normally, and the new system can be used after the installation is completed and restarted.

▲ The new features of Android 13 on Sony Xperia phones are basically built-in features of the native system.

In addition, the update of Sony Xperia 10 III has also been launched overseas. It is believed that Xperia 10 III users in Taiwan will also receive the system upgrade update in the near future, which means that the Android 13 system upgrade push of Sony Xperia series mobile phones is about to be completed.

▲ The Android 13 system upgrade of Sony Xperia 10 IV has been officially launched in Taiwan.

