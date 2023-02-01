Home Sports Lone Ranger interested in Suns center Ayton, this may happen in the future – yqqlm
On February 1, Beijing time, the Lone Ranger finally has a favorite candidate, but it may take some time to get this favorite candidate. According to Tim MacMahon, the Lone Ranger is interested in Suns center Ayton, but this is a conversation that may happen in the future.

While on the show, MacMahon said he heard Ayton’s name from the Mavericks. But it needs to be emphasized that he thinks this should be a later situation, and it is likely to be a future conversation.

If Ayton can join hands with Doncic, it will be the reunion of the 2018 No. 1 pick and Tanhua, and it will also be the guarantee for the current Lone Ranger inside. But if he wants to partner with Ayton, Doncic will have to wait for time.

Ayton played 43 times this season, averaging 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He signed a four-year, $133 million contract with the Suns last summer that expires in 2026. (Charm)

