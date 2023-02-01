Yesterday afternoon, actor Hu Ge announced on Weibo that he had a married daughter “without warning”: “I am now a father, mother and daughter are safe, and I wish everyone good news.” He also revealed that his wife is not a public figure, “There have been many difficulties in the past year. , In order for the baby to be born smoothly, the good news has not been announced, and I hope everyone will forgive me.” The related news rushed to the top of the trending search, and Hu Ge’s friends and netizens offered their blessings, and within 4 hours, the number of likes on Weibo reached 3.3 million.

Hu Ge wrote on Weibo yesterday: “I have been in the industry for 20 years, thank you for accompanying me to grow together. At this moment, I will move towards the next stage of life together with you. I hope you can give me more support and understanding. He also revealed the reason for his hidden marriage for a period of time. “The past year has been difficult. My wife is not a public figure. In order to let the child be born smoothly, the good news has not been announced. I hope everyone will forgive me.” Regarding the identity of Hu Ge’s wife Yesterday, there was news that Hu Ge’s marriage registration information was exposed. The woman’s name is Huang Xining, who was Hu Ge’s executive manager before, but the news has not been confirmed.

After Hu Ge became a father, his friend Yuan Hong sent a blessing: “Congratulations to the novice parents! My daughter is here to treat my father, and she specializes in all kinds of grievances.” My friend Tang Yan wrote: “Congratulations to my uncle and aunt, my sister can play with my sister Lah!” Netizens laughed and said, as a well-known “left-behind child of Xianjian”, “Now the pressure seems to be on Peng Yuyan, he can be anxious.”

Hu Ge used to have romances with many actresses, and there were even rumors of marriage. Hu Ge has repeatedly refuted the rumors over the years. Hu Ge’s “only two” ex-girlfriends are Xue Jianing and Jiang Shuying.

Not long after Hu Ge graduated, he and Xue Jianing met and fell in love while filming “Unparalleled World“. After Hu Ge suffered a serious car accident, Xue Jianing was in the rising stage of her career at that time, and she stayed by Hu Ge’s side unswervingly. The relationship between the two ended in 2009. After the two broke up, there were many reports of reunion, but they were all denied. Hu Ge once confessed his heart in an interview with Cao Kefan, saying that Xue Jianing gave up many job opportunities to take care of himself, but he did not stand up and admit the relationship between the two in front of the media. Many years later, Xue Jianing once said, “He (Hu Ge) is so famous now, I don’t want to bother him anymore.” In June 2021, Hu Ge came to support the stage play starring Xue Jianing, saying that the two have now become good friends.

In 2014, the love affair between Hu Ge and Jiang Shuying was exposed. The two sparked when they co-produced “Tornado 11”, and they were urged to board the plane by the airport broadcast at the airport to expose their love affair. But the relationship between the two ended in failure in less than a year. Jiang Shuying later stated in the program that she and Hu Ge are good friends and would go to his wedding if invited.

Before, when Hu Ge was a guest on a talk show, he revealed his next goal in life. Facing friends getting married one after another, and being constantly urged to marry by netizens, Hu Ge finally let go, “I want to be a father.” Hu Ge revealed that as he gets older, he thinks it is not good to marry too late: “I don’t want to have a big age gap with my son or daughter. When they can play the most, I can’t play. Now, he thinks that the most important career in his life is not to be an actor, but to be a good father.”

Hu Ge was once ridiculed by He Jiong as “a mudslide in the single world“. Now that he has officially announced that he has completed a major event in his life, the whole Internet is jubilant, and there is a sense of universal celebration. What’s more, a certain video site announced last night that it will exempt all exclusive dramas that Hu Ge participated in on the platform for 3 days, including “Legend of Sword and Fairy”, “Mythology”, “Xuanyuan Sword” and other dramas.

Xinbao reporter Wang Yifei



