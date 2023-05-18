The art gallery hidden in the hotel experience the immersive art experience at Shunhe Atour S Hotel_Industry News_Strait News

What kind of sparks will the combination of hotel + art gallery create? Jinan Shun and Atour S Hotel gave surprising answers. Atour cooperates with Shunhe Group to integrate art into the environment and build a real art museum hotel. Every corner presents a casual and exquisite aesthetic feeling, giving people the illusion of being in an art gallery, allowing more guests to feel the freehand beauty of the art gallery.

Origin: Atour Group and Shunhe Group have joined forces

Atour is a lifestyle brand group that started from accommodation. After being successfully listed on NASDAQ, it was called “the first stock of China’s new accommodation economy”. Shunhe Hotel Group is a well-known catering management company in the country. The two sides are highly compatible in terms of corporate culture and development philosophy.

In the environment of numerous domestic and foreign hotel brands, how to create a forward-looking and emotional lifestyle hotel, and ensure that the style will not be outdated for a long time in the future, is an important design goal of the masterpiece design team when taking over this project.

Li Xuejie, the founder of JIE Masterworks, also said, “Integrating art into the environment, gathering the power of inner peace, and building a real art museum hotel. Realize the integration of art and life, and the symbiosis of experience and inspiration. Living in the art museum, we provide guests with more For an unforgettable living experience.”

Creating an environment with art and love is the true meaning of life. American inventor Fuller said: “The triangle is the future form of the origin of the universe”. The designer took Atour’s LOGO as creative inspiration and reconstructed it to form a rhythmic form aesthetic.

Here, art, architecture and space coexist harmoniously. Guests can not only appreciate the beauty of contemporary art and space, but also get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and gain spiritual satisfaction. Combining the space, form a hopeful, feasible, travelable, and livable state in a freehand way, and convey traditional oriental aesthetics through artwork, photography, and books, colliding with more diverse and more interesting customer experiences.

Cross-boundary Transboundary to virtual extremes, keep quiet

The art museum is a place to rethink the relationship between art and people. And Shunhe Atour S Hotel, fully integrated into the feeling and temperament of the art museum, allows guests to relax physically and mentally, and to be at peace. The designer cut out a large number of unnecessary decorations, focusing on simple shapes, allowing rational construction and pure aesthetic language to be stretched and expressed in the space.

Use simple design techniques and pure materials to express, transform and match in the scene to form a field and an atmosphere. Let the guests feel the aesthetic enjoyment after the resonance.

Homestay Accommodation Waking up is peace of mind

The room is not just a simple living space, but a resting place for the soul, allowing people to dwell in it poetically.

Shunhe Atour S Hotel has created a poetic living place and a space for artistic life for people, attracting more art-loving people to “live in the art museum”. Walking into Shun and Atour S, high-end color and poetic design, every moment seems to break into the scene in the painting, bringing customers more value-added experience.