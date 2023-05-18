The endless adrenaline rush, Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa track experience-CarStuff

While accepting Lamborghini Taipei’s invitation to watch the event at the symbolic Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, the factory also arranged an Esperienza Corsa track experience on the third day. Although the time is only half a day, it is really exciting to have the opportunity to experience the Urus S, Urus Performante and Huracán Technica at the Sepang International Circuit!

What is the Esperienza program?

But before officially going on the track, let me introduce to the readers the driving experience specially designed by Lamborghini for prospective car owners: Esperienza and the advanced version of Accademia.

In order to allow everyone from collectors to potential car owners to become more familiar with their cars, and even stimulate the desire to buy other series, Lamborghini proposes the Esperienza driving experience program, the first step for anyone who wants to explore the world of Lamborghini. These courses are held at race tracks or driving centers appropriate to the type of course and are aimed at introducing the brand and first experience with Lamborghini supercars.

The Esperienza driving experience program is further divided into three types: Esperienza Dinamica, Esperienza Giro, and Esperienza Avventura.

First of all, Esperienza Dinamica is the experience project I participated in today. There are five types of Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, Strada and Terra, and the Esperienza Corsa project is to let car owners know more about Lamborghini in the track environment, so there will be no special Professional driving methods, and there will be coaches leading in front;Giro experience is a program designed for car owners to experience unforgettable adventures in their cars by exploring the most spectacular places and roads in the world;at last Adventure experience It is for Lamborghini to explore the most spectacular places on earth, such as Iceland, Norway, Andalusia and Transylvania. The magnificent travel routes are just some of the carefully selected regions. purpose of the project.

Accademia is an advanced version of the driving experience course, which focuses on the improvement of driving skills. It is not only held around the world, but also includes Corsa track and Neve snow courses. Next, deepen your driving skills as much as possible.

Although Accademia is very attractive to some passionate people, Lamborghini also mentioned that Accademia is a very professional course, and the time is longer than the Esperienza driving course, so the media is usually not invited to participate.

URUS S/Performante experience

After introducing the Esperienza project, it’s time to play. After listening to a simple track safety briefing, we went to the racetrack to experience. Of course, the process of Esperienza Corsa is that the coach drives a lead car (both Urus), and we follow behind, and through the helmet in the The intercom system communicated our driving instructions to us.

As mentioned earlier, Esperienza Corsa is mainly for drivers to drive in a safe environment, so the speed of the coach will not be very fast, unless the coach feels that your skills are mature, and will “slightly” speed up the car to let you Let go of the experience.

And the first one I experienced was Urus S. The Urus S is what the Aventador S is to the Aventador, and it’s the facelifted model that replaces the Urus. The power part of the Urus S uses a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine with a maximum horsepower output of 666hp and a maximum torque of 850Nm.

Due to the time and the large number of participating media, everyone can only run three laps per car. After getting familiar with the route of the Sepang International Circuit, I followed the coach’s instructions to drive this Super SUV with a weight close to 2,200 kg. , whether it is in Sport or Corsa mode, Urus S is not like an SUV at all on the track. Not only does the 8-speed manual transmission quickly make it accelerate in a straight line, it also has a very agile dynamic performance in corners. I was especially impressed by the acceleration response after cornering; the variable air suspension and the 48V active anti-roll bar provided excellent support. Can.

Then I switched to Urus Performante. In addition to the unique carbon fiber aero kit on the exterior of the body, the weight of the car was also reduced by as much as 47 kg. In addition, the suspension system was replaced with standard shock absorbers with harder damping. Finally, The ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) driving dynamic mode has been simplified into four modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa and Rally. The original off-road, sand and snow modes have been integrated into the Rally mode.

On Performante, I also use SPORT (sports) and CORSA (track) mode to drive. If you ask me about the difference from S, I think it is stronger braking performance, tougher shock absorber settings, and faster downshift speed in Corsa mode. Fast, the speed can be in place in an instant; and the support and directionality in the corners are excellent. Basically, it can be executed according to the driving idea when entering and exiting the corners. There is no vague space, and the 47 kg weight reduction makes it more Flexible dynamic performance.

To sum up, even though Urus S and Urus Performante have the same power output, the latter is obviously more suitable for intense driving on the track, which obviously brings about an improvement in driving pleasure; while Urus S is more like letting you stay active on Track Day on weekends and more The setting is suitable for daily transportation, but it can adjust a large SUV to such a high performance and easy to drive, I really admire the strength of Lamborghini.

Huracan Tecnica Experience

After experiencing the charm of the Super SUV, the final highlight is the Huracan Tecnica. Tecnica is a product between Huracán EVO and Huracán STO. It is set to make driving fun on both roads and tracks, that is to say, it wants to achieve everything. After getting in the car, you will find that Tecnica is a more “civilized” product. In addition to the full Alcantara paving, the details are also quite exquisite, which is completely suitable for daily driving.

But everything is different after getting on the track. When I first got familiar with the vehicle, I drove in Sport mode. After one lap, I found that the power output, shift response and driving experience are all based on the premise of daily driving, so there is no That kind of intense feeling, even the rear wheel steering is not as big as I imagined; but after the second lap, after switching to Corsa mode, the car is different in an instant, not only the steering is faster when cornering, but also the speed of up and down gears is faster. It can be said that the V10 engine and the dual-clutch gearbox are perfectly combined, and the gears are perfectly connected. Another thing that impressed me was the extremely high controllability of the car. Even if I accidentally drove too far and cornered a bit out of control in the last lap, the car was still able to control and catch the car back.

I have to say that when you are familiar with Huracan Tecnica, you will want to constantly explore the control limit, and the desire to drive will be completely stimulated. When I drove the car back to the PIT area, I admired the high performance of Huracan Tecnica, and more Resentment is why only three laps can be experienced!

With the rise of electric vehicles, there will be fewer and fewer Super SUVs and Super Cars that can drive this pure fuel setting in the future. Although it is only half a day to experience the charm of Italian bulls, whether it is Urus Super SUV or pure The mid-engine supercar Huracan Tecnica made me feel an unprecedented adrenaline rush, and it also made me understand Lamborghini’s car-making process and philosophy.

In addition, with the Esperienza Corsa driving experience program, with the remote guidance and route guidance of the coach, you can also release the best potential of the bull with peace of mind and safety. For me, this rare opportunity to experience supercars is like being confessed by the goddess in my heart, and it is destined to leave a permanent good memory in my mind!