The Switch emulator Yuzu is officially launched on Android, let’s cheer together~

Recently, the Yuzu development team officially announced that its Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu Emulator will support the Android platform.

Yuzu is currently one of the most popular Switch emulators on PC, allowing players to experience their favorite Switch games more smoothly on more powerful hardware. In order to meet the needs of more players, the Android platform version has finally been launched, but because it is an early version, it is not guaranteed to run on all devices.

Previously, the best Switch emulator on the Android platform may be the Skyline emulator, which can run many independent games and popular games smoothly, and is one of the best emulators on the Android platform. However, Nintendo has recently stepped up its crackdown on emulators, causing the development team of the Skyline emulator to stop development work.

It is worth mentioning that to run the Yuzu emulator, you need at least a device with a Snapdragon 865 or more powerful processor (preferably Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), and at least 8GB of RAM. Other platform processors except Exynos 2200 are currently not supported.

In terms of performance, the Yuzu development team has shared game test data. “Super Mario 3D World + Rage World” can already run perfectly on Samsung Galaxy S23.

Now there are two versions of Yuzu, the regular version and the Early Access version. The Early Access version requires a one-time payment, but you can test new features at the first time, or you can use it as an incentive for developers.