Why it is more important than ever in the age of digitization

The topic of further training has become increasingly important in recent years – and is now elementary for both employees and companies.

The world of work has always been subject to continuous change, but never before has this happened as quickly as in the age of digitization. Gone are the days when you learned a trade and then only sporadically dealt with any innovations. Lifelong learning is the motto.

The further training ensures that employees and companies can keep up with the rapid pace of technological progress. If you will, it has become a basic requirement for professional success and growth.

Further training: A win-win situation for employees and companies

Current figures from the Federal Statistical Office underline the importance of further training in Germany: In 2020, for the first time more than half of the employees (52%) took part in company further training. That corresponds to around 6.2 million participants – more than ever before.

But why is continuing education so important? For employees, further training offers the opportunity to acquire new skills, deepen existing knowledge and thus improve their career opportunities. It also opens up new professional fields and at the same time increases job satisfaction by offering people the opportunity to constantly learn and grow.

Of course, companies also benefit from the further training of their employees, since qualified personnel increase their productivity and efficiency. Not to forget the attractiveness as an employer: those who offer regular training courses are more likely to retain and attract skilled workers.

The role of digitization in continuing education

Digitization has not only fundamentally changed the world of work, but also the way we learn. New technologies, such as e-learning platforms, have made access to further education easier and more flexible. They enable us to continue our education independently of place and time and thus expand our skills.

For example, in 2020, the supply of self-directed learning increased from 26% in 2015 to 42%. This increase is due, among other things, to more independent learning and fewer face-to-face events during the pandemic, but also reflects a general trend towards more e-learning.

Companies recognize the value of continuing education

Over 77% of German companies offered further training measures to qualify their employees in 2020. The continuing education offerings depended heavily on the size of the company: while 57% of companies with 10 to 19 employees offered courses, the same was true for 95% of companies with 1,000 and more employees.

This shows that companies are increasingly recognizing the value of further training and are willing to invest in the development of their employees. On average, the companies that offered courses incurred costs of 1,846 euros per participant. Despite these costs, almost all companies see the investment in further training as worthwhile.

There is still room for improvement in further training

However, a closer look reveals that many further training offers fall under the “non-formal” category. This refers to courses and training courses that usually take place part-time and are relatively short, but do not lead to recognized educational qualifications. They therefore rarely result in advancement, company or even career changes.

There is potential here for employees and companies to work together to see continuing education not only as a tool for acquiring skills, but also as a means of achieving higher educational qualifications and certificates (formal continuing education).

Because that is what is necessary to meet the challenges of the modern working world and to master them successfully. At a time when knowledge and skills are among the most valuable resources, continuing education is no longer a luxury but a necessity. It is an investment that pays off for both employees and companies and should therefore have a permanent place in professional and corporate strategy.

