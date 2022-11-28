The Inter footballer’s girlfriend shows off a super physique on vacation with the footballer in the Maldives during the break for the World Cup
The partner of the Inter Acerbi footballer shows off a super physique on holiday with the footballer in the Maldives during the break for the World Cup. Claudia Scarpari’s B-side leaves the web speechless.
November 26 – 09:23
© breaking latest news
See also Commonwealth: Scott shot (1'45 ″ 02), Proud dolphin (22 ″ 81) and Lara frog (29 ″ 73). Peaty 59 ″ 02. McKeon beaten by two cents rfà in the relay with the 10th record gold, an encore triumph also for Chalmers in the relay