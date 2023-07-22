Claudio Scribano in the team of the Iblea team

Virtus Ragusa announces the entry into the medical team of Claudio Scribano, a professional of undisputed international level.

Physiotherapist, posturologist and osteopath, he boasts a curriculum of collaborations and activities at the service of the most important clubs and sportsmen on the five continents. He has shared two Moto GP world championship victories with Jorge Lorenzo, as well as having been personal physiotherapist to numerous international champions in football, golf, tennis, skiing and basketball.

Claudio Scribano will coordinate a team of doctors and experts with the aim of ensuring the best physical and working conditions for the athletes.

The words of Claudio Scribano in commenting on his new beginning at Virtus Ragusa: “It is an honor and a pleasure for me to be associated with a team with such a prestigious history and which has brought the name of my Ragusa so high up in national basketball. I thank the President, Dr. Sabrina Sabbatini, the management of Virtus Ragusa for involving me and the entire team of professional excellence that will make up the medical staff. I begin this adventure with great enthusiasm, as I have always done in previous experiences and in my work. In this case, the awareness of being at home also affects my pride. Go Virtus Ragusa.”

