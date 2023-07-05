Home » Climate activists on the track during the 400m hurdles race: Sibilio must slow down – Video
Climate activists on the track during the 400m hurdles race: Sibilio must slow down – Video

The athletes launched towards the finish line they found themselves faced with a group of climate activists who invaded the track along the straight finaleholding out a banner. It happened to Stockholm during the competition of 400 meters hurdles from the Diamond League. The Norwegian Karsten Warholm, who was in the outermost lane, was able to cross the line unmolested in first position. Instead, they paid the price for the climate demonstration Alessandro to the whistle and Estonian Rasmus Magiwho had to cross the banner and inevitably slowed down.

In particular, the Italian was penalized: he was on the comeback and seemed to be launched towards the goal second place, however in the end he closed in fourth position. None of the athletes involved were injured, while the activists were taken out of the Stockholm stadium immediately after the end of the race.

