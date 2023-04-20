Climbing: local aces ready to take off

“Now it’s all about the World Cup season and the World Championships in Bern,” said Pilz. Schubert also gave the world championship as a big goal. In addition, the multiple World Cup and European Championship medal winner definitely wants to take part in the first two Bouldering World Cups in Hachioji (April 21 to 23) and Seoul (May 6 and 7). On the other hand, he will rather skip the competitions in May in Salt Lake City in order to concentrate on the home World Cup in June (14th to 18th) in Innsbruck and the lead season including the World Championships.

Not only the Olympic bronze medalists Schubert and Pilz, but also Boulder European Champion Nicolai Uznik can hope for top places and medals. Speed ​​specialist Tobias Plangger, on the other hand, has to find his way back to his old form after his shoulder injury. “Come back stronger and faster”, was the Tyrolean’s motto. Should he find his way back to his strong condition from the previous year, a starting place for the Olympic Games is also possible, emphasized Plangger.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner



KVO sports director Heiko Wilhelm was also satisfied with the preparations, and he also emphasized that this year, not least with regard to the Olympics, “things are getting down to business“. National coaches Katharina Saurwein and Kilian Fischhuber are just as optimistic. “The athletes implemented our impulses well and prepared well,” confirmed Saurwein. Both form and self-confidence would fit, Fischhuber assisted her.