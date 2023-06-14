Climbing: Schubert is aiming for a home win

“I’m happy with where I am in the lead at the moment. I have my eye on victory or at least the podium,” said Schubert. Even a slight ring band injury on a finger should not be an obstacle. But the competition is reinforced by highly talented youngsters. “There are some very good youngsters coming along like Toby Roberts or the Japanese Sorato Anraku, who is only 16 years old. I’m already excited and hungry to compete with them.”

In bouldering, on the other hand, things haven’t gone according to plan for the former vice world champion this season. In three attempts, he failed in qualifying for the semi-finals of the top 20. But that doesn’t worry the 32-year-old too much. “Of course I thought about what it was. But I’m still relaxed, at least there was never a total crash, it was very close three times and could have ended differently each time,” said Schubert.

GEPA/Daniel Schoenherr



That’s why the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist is also optimistic about the home competitions from Thursday. “Of course I hope that bouldering will work out in Innsbruck and I’m happy that the lead will start.” In order to be able to fully attack in his favorite discipline, he skipped the Bouldering World Cup last weekend in Brixen and fully focused on the training concentrated for the double burden in Innsbruck.

Full focus on World Cup

His main goal this season is the World Cup in Switzerland in August, where the combined competition is for the first three tickets to the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024. “It would be a dream if I qualified for the Olympics in Bern.” That would also give him more scope in the fall for the realization of rock climbing projects that he is still pursuing, according to Schubert.

After Innsbruck, he only wants to compete in one of three lead climbing World Cups before the World Championships. The focus is on training for the highlight of the season. “The focus is fully on Bern. The goal is to be in top form there.” He will also not take part in the European Games in Kraków at the end of June.