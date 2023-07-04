Home » Club América Officially Welcomes Colombian Striker Julián Quiñones to the Team
Club América, one of Mexico’s top football teams, has officially confirmed the signing of Colombian footballer Julián Quiñones. The distinguished striker joins the Águilas after leaving his mark in the history of Atlas, a team with which he secured two Mexican soccer championships.

Excitement has been building around Quiñones’ arrival, with Club América offering several hints on their social media platforms leading up to the official announcement. The 33-year-old made his way to Mexico City over the weekend to finalize the terms of his contract with the Azulcremas.

The revelation of Quiñones’ signing came in the form of an exciting video shared by the team, featuring the institution’s mascots. In the footage, the beaming Colombian striker, who will wear the number 33 shirt, is seen receiving a package containing his club jersey and scarf, solidifying his affiliation with América.

“Hello Americanists, I’m Águila. We are America,” expressed Quiñones enthusiastically, as he proudly showcased his new team colors for the 2023 Opening Tournament.

With Quiñones’ arrival, Club América aims to bolster their attacking prowess, as he is expected to partner with fellow striker Henry Martín. This dynamic duo has the potential to make the Azulcremas one of the most formidable offensive teams in Mexican football. Alongside Quiñones and Martín, the coffee grower will work in tandem with Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, and Jonathan Rodríguez in an effort to dominate the upcoming season.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Quiñones’ impactful presence and contributions on the pitch as Club América pursues further success in their quest for silverware.

