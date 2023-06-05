Home » Coach Koubek in Pilsen? Surprise. The barrage was a spectacle for connoisseurs, the holiday will be in Eden
Football connoisseurs enjoyed themselves in the play-off on Sunday… Pardubice and Zlín kept the league, I think the responsibility of not relegating influenced the matches, the pressure is huge. Now both teams have taken the first step, they have maintained the top competition, but they have the second step ahead of them, to prepare the squad for the new season. Pilsen announced that the team will be led by coach Miroslav Koubek. It’s an interesting and surprising move for me. Honza Trousil is also coming, who I think will be in charge of most of the preparation and Koubek will be a mentor. I am looking forward to the Conference League final in Eden. West Ham vs Fiorentina? It turned out as well as it could.

