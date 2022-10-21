For the second consecutive time, Italy will not be at the World Cup. And the wound remains open also for the coach Roberto Mancini. “We did something wrong – admits the coach – and sometimes you have to have a bit of luck, as happened at the European Championships where we deserved to win anyway – continues Mancini – We have to accept the defeats, even if they are hard, and start again. qualification we have always been in the lead, we dominated it as we dominated in Basel. The second match with Switzerland in Rome was a bit more difficult but we had that penalty in the 89th minute … It was a group in which we were enough Don’t worry, despite the difficulties and injuries, the team did not give up, this is the disappointment. The desire to coach is always there, the two Nations League matches have given us a little help, reaching a final phase is always good. But now the most difficult month begins. If I thought about leaving? well it is clear that the responsibility lies with the coach, he can also be there, I have also thought about it “.

Mancini talks about many topics. “I don’t know Ronaldo’s situation but, if he refused to enter the field, he was wrong. I think he realized it: he still scores, but with age it becomes more difficult. Unfortunately you can’t play forever. The strongest I’ve trained? Ibrahimovic, Aguero and Yaya Toure “. But I forget many others. For the talent that Balotelli has, he could have been one of the greatest. Zaniolo? It will depend on him, it always depends on ourselves, I believed it when he still had no appearances in Serie A or even in B. Time passes, it’s a moment, I expect him to do a lot for the potential he has. Raspadori we took him to the European Championship which had few matches in A, but has important qualities . He is a very intelligent guy and this is also an advantage. Kean can play as first and second striker, he also played with us as a winger and he did well, for the qualities he had shown at the beginning today he should have been the owner of the National team But he is still young, I hope he can keep improving, the doors are open for everyone “.