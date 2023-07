Tragedy in Mexican football. A coach was killed during an amateur game in Ciudad Obregón, in the state of Sonora. An armed group interrupted the meeting, which was streamed on social media, between Gamesa Union and Coca Cola Union in the sports facility located in the Cajeme neighborhood. According to witnesses, at least 10 gunshots were heard. In the attack, a technician died and a spectator was injured.

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 6:19 pm

