Coach Thomas Christiansen Denies Departure Rumors, Confirmed to Stay with Panama National Team

Coach Thomas Christiansen Puts Rumors to Rest: Not Leaving Panama Team

September 22, 2023 – After rumors circulated in the afternoon about a possible departure of Coach Thomas Christiansen from the Panama national team, the Spanish-Danish coach has come forward to clarify the situation.

Addressing the news that has caused quite a stir in Panamanian media and among journalists, Christiansen took to social media to deny the information and shed light on attempts to destabilize the team.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, Christiansen expressed his thoughts, stating, “We should reflect on why they want to destabilize the senior men’s team, the group, the players, in short, Fepafut (Panamanian Football Federation). Don’t you think it’s better for all of us to protect ourselves from this kind of rumors and keep the group stable?”

He added, “Of course, by paying attention to this type of news, whoever had the purpose of harming us wins. It is just a tip. Let’s go Panama.”

Putting an end to all types of speculation, Christiansen’s words reassure the team and its supporters that he plans to continue leading Panama. Since taking charge in August 2020, he has achieved notable success, including reaching the finals of the last edition of the Nations League and Gold Cup.

In September, the Panama team had two matches against Guatemala as part of the Concacaf Nations League. Looking ahead, they will face Curacao on October 13 and Guatemala at home on October 17 in the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

With Christiansen at the helm, Panama aims to build upon their recent accomplishments and further solidify their position as a competitive force in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

