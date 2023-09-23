Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome: A Comprehensive Infographic

#MSPInfographic | World Restless Legs Syndrome Day!

By: Estefania Santos

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by uncomfortable sensations. On this World Restless Legs Syndrome Day, let’s take a closer look at this condition and its possible causes.

There are two categories of RLS: primary and secondary. Primary RLS, also known as idiopathic RLS, has no identifiable underlying cause and is more common. Secondary RLS, on the other hand, is associated with other medical conditions.

To help you understand the possible causes of RLS, we have prepared an informative infographic. It provides valuable insights into this condition, its symptoms, and the factors that may contribute to its development. Visit www.revistamsp.com to access the infographic and learn more about RLS.

