The one between coffee and health is a much debated relationship. Undoubtedly, coffee is a much loved drink, especially for its ability to fine-tune concentration and increase energy levels, so much so that many people depend on their daily cup of coffee as soon as you wake up to start the day on the right foot as well as from the coffee break.

But in addition to its energizing effects, coffee has been linked to a long list of potential health benefits, which gives one more justified reason to drink it. However, there are 9 scientifically proven things you may not know about how and why a balanced consumption of coffee can be beneficial for your health.

Coffee and health: 9 things you may not know

In its simplicity, a coffee is an intricate blend of over a thousand chemicals.

Now, it is true that the cup of coffee you order in a bar is probably different from the one we prepare at home with the moka pot (at least for those who are still tied to tradition): this is because what defines a cup of coffee is the type of coffee bean used, the way it is roasted, the amount of grind and the way it is prepared.

It is also true that the human response to coffee or caffeine can vary greatly from one person to another. Low or moderate doses of caffeine (50-300 mg) can cause an increase in alertness, energy and ability to concentrate, while higher doses can have negative effects such as anxiety, restlessness, insomnia and increased heart rate.

However, can we talk about a health benefit from caffeine or plant compounds contained in the coffee bean?

Is a certain amount of coffee needed per day to produce a health benefit?

This article takes an in-depth look at 9 of the top evidence-based benefits of coffee.

1. Coffee boosts energy levels

Coffee contains caffeine, one central nervous system stimulant known for its ability to fight fatigue and boost energy levels.

This is because caffeine blocks receptors for a neurotransmitter called adenosine, thereby increasing levels of other neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate energy levels, including dopamine.

One study found that caffeine consumption increased the time to exhaustion by 12% during a cycling exercise and significantly reduced participants’ subjective levels of fatigue.

Another study obtained similar results, reporting that caffeine consumption before and during a round of golf improved performance, increased subjective energy levels and reduced feelings of fatigue.

2. Its consumption may be linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes

Some research suggests that regular coffee consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes long-term.

In fact, a review of 30 studies found that every cup of coffee consumed per day is linked to a 6% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

This is due to coffee’s ability to preserve the function of pancreatic beta cells, which are responsible for producing insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.

Furthermore, it is rich in antioxidants and may affect insulin sensitivityinflammation and metabolism, all factors involved in the development of type 2 diabetes.

3. May benefit brain health

Although studies have yielded mixed results, some research suggests that coffee may help protect against some neurodegenerative disordersincluding Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

According to a review of 13 studies, people who regularly consumed caffeine had a significantly lower risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, caffeine consumption also slowed the progression of Parkinson’s disease over time.

Another review of 11 observational studies involving more than 29,000 people also found that the more coffee consumed, the lower the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Additionally, several studies have shown that moderate coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

4. May aid in weight management

According to some research, coffee could alter fat accumulation and promote intestinal health, two factors that could be useful for weight management.

For example, a review of 12 studies concluded that higher coffee consumption could be associated with a reduction of body fat, especially in men.

In another study, increased coffee consumption was linked to a reduction in body fat in women.

Additionally, one study found that people who drank one to two cups of coffee per day were 17 percent more likely to meet recommended levels of physical activity, compared to those who drank less than one cup per day.

Higher levels of physical activity could aid weight management.

5. Coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of depression

Some studies have found that coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of depression.

According to a review of seven studies, each cup of coffee consumed per day was linked with an 8% lower risk of depression.

Another study found that drinking at least four cups of coffee a day was associated with a significantly lower risk of depression, compared with consuming just one cup a day.

Additionally, a study of over 200,000 people showed that coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of death by suicide.

6. Might protect against liver disease

Interestingly, several studies suggest that coffee may benefit liver health and protect against disease.

For instance, one study found that drinking more than two cups of coffee a day was linked to lower rates of liver scarring and liver cancer in people with liver disease.

Other research shows that the more coffee you drank, the lower your risk of dying from chronic liver disease. Drinking one cup of coffee a day was linked to a 15% lower risk, while drinking four cups a day was linked to a 71% lower risk.

Another recent study found that coffee consumption is associated with a decrease in liver stiffnessa measure that healthcare professionals use to evaluate fibrosis, which is the formation of scar tissue in the liver.

7. Supports heart health

Some research shows that coffee consumption may benefit heart health.

In fact, one review found that drinking three to five cups of coffee per day is linked to one 15% reduction in the risk of heart disease.

Another review of 21 studies showed that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day was associated with a 21 percent reduced risk of stroke.

Additionally, a study of more than 21,000 people found that higher coffee intake is associated with a significantly reduced risk of heart failure.

However, you have to keep in mind that caffeine can affect blood pressure levels. Therefore, people with unmanaged blood pressure may need to limit or moderate their caffeine intake.

8. Could increase longevity

Some research suggests that coffee could help lengthen longevitythanks to its multitude of potential health benefits.

For example, a review of 40 studies concluded that drinking two to four cups of coffee a day was associated with a lower risk of death, independent of factors such as age, weight and alcohol consumption.

Similarly, another study of 1,567 people found that caffeinated coffee consumption was linked to a lower risk of death after 12 and 18 years of follow-up. Additionally, drinking at least one cup of coffee a day was also associated with a lower risk of dying from cancer.

It is interesting to note that a test-tube study has shown that coffee is able to significantly extend the life of yeast protecting it from free radicals and DNA damage.

However, more research is needed to determine whether this applies to humans.

9. May improve athletic performance

Coffee is thick used as an ergogenic aid by athletes who want to improve performance and increase energy levels. An ergogenic aid is also called a performance enhancer.

A review of nine studies reported that drinking coffee before exercise improved endurance and decreased perceived exertion, compared with a control group.

Another study of 126 older adults found that coffee consumption was associated with improved physical performance and walking speed, even after the researchers accounted for factors such as age, belly fat, and levels of physical activity.

Furthermore, an extensive review reported that Moderate caffeine consumption may slightly improve power and Time Trial completion time. However, the results varied, so the researchers also noted that caffeine can have different effects on people.

Conclusions

Coffee is a popular beverage that researchers have studied extensively for its many health benefits, including the ability to increase energy levels, promote weight management, enhance athletic performance and protect against chronic disease.

Some people may need to limit their intake, including people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, children and adolescents, and people with certain health conditions.

However, drink coffee in moderation — about three to four cups a day — has been associated with several health benefits and is generally considered safe for most adults.

Photo by Cyril Saulnier / Jason Betz / Nathan Dumlao / John Schnobrich on Unsplash

