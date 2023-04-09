Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime, let’s take a look at Florian Thauvin’s performance

The French footballer Florian Thauvin continues to be one of the biggest question marks of this season in black and white colors. The footballer arrived during the last few days of the transfer market and it was thought he could rock the world. There is still talk of a boy who just four years ago lifted the World Cup to the sky with his France. After the experience with Tigres in Mexico, however, everything seems to have changed. His plays aren’t as profitable as they used to be and today it’s needed a real shock to be able to make a difference both on and off the playing field.

Yesterday against Monza, in the final match, he was inserted to try to give a jolt to a team that was unable to perform as hoped and desired. In just a few minutes, though, they are surely many of plus lost balls of those who managed to play. To date, the one involving the French footballer remains a truly incredible situation, given that it is impossible he could have lost all the qualities of him. Udinese, however, is starting to ask itself two questions and will try in every way to make the best decision in view of next season. I am different aspects which could change over the next few months.

The owners are back — Until proven otherwise, two second strikers will arrive in Udine over the next few months. The first is the Brazilian Matheus Martins who is not finding himself with Watford and consequently will arrive in Friuli with hunger and the desire to impose himself. The second, however, is Gerard Deulofeu that if he were to remain in black and white it is difficult to put out of the starting eleven. The marriage between the Frenchman and the Bianconeri seems to be already over, even though it started a few months ago. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the votes assigned in yesterday’s match. Here are the Udinese-Monza report cards << See also The fourth wave of 6.9 million confirmed cases in France eases

