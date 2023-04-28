For some time now there have been many people who are putting toilet paper inside the Italian coffee maker. The reason? That “the coffee comes out much richer”. And in fact it is a trick that is going viral, almost as much as putting milk instead of water in the coffee maker, a trick that the experts did not recommend at all, since the coffee maker is designed solely for water.

But how do you have to make coffee in the Italian coffee maker? Well, the following steps will help us to enjoy one of the most appreciated drinks in the world and forget about that brown liquid that cwe usually get and that does not give us much more than caffeine:

Use an Italian coffee maker, also called a moka, with which we will obtain coffee by steam. This 20th century invention is made up of two bodies that are screwed together.

Fill the bottom of the coffee pot with water up to the safety valve. It is important to get the measurement right. You can use tap or bottled water, depending on taste or the quality and composition of the former.

Place the filter and gently pour the ground coffee over it, without crushing it, and equalizing it on top. Evidently, The result will depend on the type and quality of the coffee, although once again these aspects will depend on our palate. In addition to buying ground coffee, we must know that we can grind it at home. Thus we can verify that the size of the grind will also influence the final flavor. For this step we will need a grinder, manual or electric.

Screw the two pieces of the coffee pot together and leave the lid up.

Put the coffee maker on the fire, without reaching the maximum. When the coffee is about to begin to rise due to the effect of the water vapor, reduce the heat by one point and when it starts to boil, lower the lid and reduce the heat by another point. By sustaining the rhythm of the heating of the coffee, the water will spend more time in contact with the ground grain.

When steam begins to come out of the Italian coffee maker, you can turn off the heat, waiting for all the coffee to finish rising before removing it.

To end, you have to lift the lid and stir the coffee so that the result is more homogeneous.

It is best to serve it after it is done and not save it for later.

It is also advisable to wash the coffee maker only with hot water, without scouring pads and trying to avoid soap. Let it dry completely before screwing it back up for storage.

And when you wash the Italian coffee maker, it is very important that it dry completely. So a very good trick is to introduce some toilet paper inside the water tank of the coffee maker, which will take care of absorbing all the moisture that has remained. In this way, the dreaded black dots that usually appear in the tank and that all they do is damage the flavor of the coffee will not appear, so the coffee will come out much richer.