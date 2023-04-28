Home » The Pope from Orbán: Europe must not follow “war infantilism”, we need “creative efforts for peace”. Critiques of “gender” culture
The Pope from Orbán: Europe must not follow "war infantilism", we need "creative efforts for peace". Critiques of "gender" culture

The Pope from Orbán: Europe must not follow "war infantilism", we need "creative efforts for peace". Critiques of "gender" culture

BUDAPEST – He speaks in Budapest but addresses the entire continent Pope francescowho, before the Hungarian premier Viktor Orbánurges Europe not to give in to “war childishness” and, with Ukraine’s border just a few hundred kilometers away, to make “creative efforts for peace”.

With the Hungarian sovereign leader, Jorge Mario Bergoglio warns of nationalisms that “roar again” and of “self-referential populisms”, warns that “Christian values ​​cannot be witnessed through rigidity and closures” and, in particular, preaches the welcome “without excuses and without delay” of the “many desperate brothers and sisters fleeing conflict, poverty and climate change”.

