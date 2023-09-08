biih Lichtenstein single jack | Sports

Captain BH team announced after the triumph over Liechtenstein.

Source: FS BiH

“Dragons” made it even better by winning the comeback debut of Meha Kodra on the bench team, but also broke the streak of three defeats in the qualification process so far.

“I think that, after three defeats, any victory is welcome. We all might have expected a winner with more goal difference, but at the end of the day today’s game showed that no one can be beaten so easily. However, it doesn’t matter if it’s 2:1 or 5:1, the three points are there. Some of us played on Sunday, so Monday and Tuesday we had to rest“, captain Edin Dzeko pointed out for BHT1, continuing:



“I hope this win will give us more confidence. You could see that we lacked confidence with the ball, considering that they were standing back the whole game. Maybe we settled into a slow game. The referee was not at that level in this game, because they slowed down the game with fouls, so they take outs for two minutes. We fit into that ‘non-rhythm’“, said Dzeko, who is expecting a new game with his teammates on Monday.

The rival, in Reykjavik, will be the Iceland team, which tonight was defeated on the road to Luxembourg (3:1).

“Iceland is better than Liechtenstein and it is certain that the game will not be easy regardless of their defeats against Slovakia and Luxembourg. I hope we can rest, the game in Iceland is crucial for the continuation of the qualification“, concluded the captain of the BiH team.

