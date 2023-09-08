New Zealand: the Blues dominate the All Blacks in the opening match

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between France and New Zealand, the first match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. At home, the Blues begin their campaign against the All Blacks with one objective: to win the World Cup for the first time . From 8 p.m., we will bring you the opening ceremony, directed by Jean Dujardin.

What is it about ? From the start of very serious things for Antoine Dupont’s XV of France, which kicks off the 2023 World Cup by facing the legendary New Zealand team. A shock resembling a final for two teams who could meet again a little later in the competition.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis. You know, the stadium where the Blues will lift the Webb Ellis Cup in less than two months.

At what time ? 21 h 15.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? Who says gala meeting, says gala team. And for this shock, the Austerlitz XV departs from the usual rules of rugby by offering four players on the front line. Denis Ménétrier and Valentin Moinard will be in charge of the live action from the Millennium Stadium in Austerlitz, supported by Clément Martel and Martin Untersinger in the stands of the Stade de France.

The composition of the teams:

Ramos – Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Villière – Jalibert (o), Dupont (cap., m) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Flament, Woki – Atonio, Marchand, Wardi

Substitutes: Mauvaka, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Vincent, Lucu, Jaminet

Coach: Fabien Galthié.

B. Barrett − Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Telea − Mo’unga (o), Smith (m) − Papali’i, Cane (cap.), Savea − S. Barrett, Whitelock − Laulala, Taylor, De Groot .

Substitutes: Taukei’aho, Tu’ungafasi, Newell, Vaa’i, Jacobson, Christie, Havili, Fainganuku

Coach: Ian Foster

Who arbitrates? South African Jaco Peyper

