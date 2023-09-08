Home » Economy: Almost half of Germans are pessimistic about the future
Economy: Almost half of Germans are pessimistic about the future

Economy: Almost half of Germans are pessimistic about the future

Berlin (dts news agency) – 46 percent of Germans believe that they will be worse off in ten years compared to today. This is shown by a survey by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition).

Only 17 percent think they will get better. For men, this figure is slightly higher at 24 percent than for women at eleven percent. The negative view of the future can be attributed, among other things, to major concerns about an economic crisis (62 percent), climate change (58 percent) and discrimination (52 percent).

