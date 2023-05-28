Leading the “new” sleep smart bed opens a new chapter in the era of digital sleep- Market Trends- Market Information Network

On May 25, the 38th Shenzhen International Furniture Fair opened at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center. This exhibition has assembled a new smart life ecosystem such as full-scenario smart technology platform providers, smart home terminal providers, smart appliance game breakers, and smart health care leaders. The smart home companies and products that can be seen everywhere in the exhibition indicate the future. The “new” trend of smart home decoration in the whole house for ten years.

According to relevant data, the incidence of insomnia among Chinese adults is 38.2%, the average sleep of Chinese people is only 6.92 hours, and the proportion of deep sleep is only 28%, which will also lead to the risk of a series of diseases. The quality of sleep is related to everyone’s physical and mental health. Under the background of the “Healthy China Strategy”, this year’s Smart Home Exhibition is particularly popular. Among them, Shufud smart bed, the supplier of sleep “black technology” in last year’s Winter Olympics, occupied the core C position of this smart home exhibition, and twelve product core technologies centered on “one key sleep” attracted the attention of countless people.

“New Sleep” From Sleep Generates Data to Data Affects Sleep

Tang Guohai, chairman of Qisheng Technology, believes that the development of any industry in the digital age is inseparable from the word “new”. Traditional business + Internet has formed a new business, traditional economic development + the Internet has formed a new economy, and sleep health + the Internet has also formed We have what we call “the new sleep”. The three cornerstones to ensure the realization of “new sleep” are sleep data, artificial intelligence algorithms and the collaboration of the sleep ecological industry chain. Among them, sleep data and artificial intelligence algorithms are the neighborhoods that we have been deeply cultivating at Qisheng Technology. In 2017, Qisheng Technology created the world‘s first smart bed. Our purpose of creating it is to make a “talking” bed The physical state of a person during sleep is described to help achieve linear health management.

Original manuscript link:

http://www.news.cn/fortune/2023-05/26/c_1212191888.htm

