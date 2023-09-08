The Controversial Success of Omega 3 Supplements: A Jungle of Claims and Varying Dosages

Omega 3 supplements derived from fish or other sources continue to soar in popularity, despite mounting evidence suggesting their limited effectiveness. Numerous studies conducted on thousands of patients with various health conditions have shown that these supplements offer little to no benefits, except for those at high risk who take high doses. However, high doses also come with their own risks, such as atrial fibrillation. As a result, international guidelines on cardiovascular prevention have downgraded the potential role of omega 3 supplements.

Despite the lack of scientific support, the success of these supplements seems unstoppable, partly due to the vast array of products offering different types and dosages. Existing regulations have failed to curb the proliferation of misleading health claims. This issue is particularly

evident in the United States, where the rules of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 are less stringent compared to those in Europe. A recent survey published in the journal JAMA evaluated 2,800 fish oil-based supplements out of an initial sample of over 23,000 products. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), supplement claims can be divided into two categories: qualified health claims (QHC) and structure/function claims. The former require specific approval from the FDA and are related to the treatment or prevention of specific diseases. The latter are more generic and cannot directly claim to prevent, treat, or cure a disease.

The survey revealed that 73.9% of the analyzed sample contained at least one claim, but only 19.2% reported qualified health terms. Among the qualified health claims, 18.9% were related to coronary heart disease and 0.14% to blood pressure. The majority of claims (over 80%) fell into the second, more generic category, such as “promotes heart health.” Cardiological topics accounted for over 62% of the claims, followed by claims related to the brain and bones/joints.

The researchers also analyzed the average content of omega 3, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), in 255 fish oil-based products from 16 different producers. They found significant variability in the dosages of EPA and DHA, ranging from 135 to 647 milligrams per day for EPA and 140 to 500 milligrams per day for DHA. The combined EPA+DHA supplements ranged from 300 to 1,000 mg per day. Only 24 out of the 255 examined supplements contained the recommended daily dose of two grams for EPA+DHA. The low average dosages explain the poor effectiveness of these supplements.

Overall, the market for omega 3 supplements resembles a jungle, with producers using vague claims and inconsistent dosages to attract customers. The authors of the survey call for stricter regulations, including specific laws on the contents of active ingredients and related wording, to prevent consumers from falling victim to misinformation that can be detrimental to their health.

