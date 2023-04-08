Dhe 1. FC Köln has stopped its fall in the direction of the relegation zone of the Bundesliga for the time being and after six games without a win at FC Augsburg has achieved a liberation. The Rhinelanders defeated the Fuggerstadt team, who were unbeaten at home this year, 3-1 (2-1) and overtook FCA in the table. Ellyes Skhiri (7th), Eric Martel (16th) and Linton Maina (59th) scored the goals for Cologne in front of 30,660 spectators. Ruben Vargas (29th) scored for the home side.

Since the relegation candidates Bochum and Stuttgart as well as Hoffenheim and Schalke meet in a direct duel on Sunday, the victory for Cologne was of great importance in the fight to stay in the class. As in previous years, the trembling Augsburgers are looking forward to a tricky final sprint of the season. “That was a very important win, and it’s important that we scored goals again,” said Cologne’s Florian Kainz later: “We mastered a difficult situation as a team.”

Driven by the chants of “away win” from their fans who had traveled with them, the people of Cologne who were unchanged compared to the previous week played happily forward from the start. After a cross from Florian Kainz, Skhiri easily pushed the ball over the line. While FCA keeper Rafal Gikiewicz had no chance against the Tunisian’s goal, which had been checked by video for a long time, he didn’t look good at all for Martel’s first Bundesliga goal: Martel rushed his Augsburg opponent on the right and tunneled Gikiewicz from around eleven meters.

Contrary to the assumption that the lead would give the guests security, Augsburg suddenly took control of the game. Without national player Mergim Berisha, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury, the home side initially lacked a goal threat. The goal came fortunately: A shot from Elvis Rexhbecaj landed in front of Vargas’ feet after two rebounds – the Swiss only had to push in.

The young Augsburg team was now awake and firmly established itself in the Cologne half. The hosts combined again and again to the edge of the penalty area via Iago and Vargas on the left, but the precision was often lacking on the last pass. It was the expected duel, in which both teams gave nothing. The referee had to calm tempers on the field several times.

After the half-time break, Augsburg lost their dominance. The action took place exclusively between the penalty areas, intense duels in midfield determined the game. Both teams tried it with high crosses, but initially found no buyers.

Only a flat pass from substitute Dejan Ljubicic brought the hoped-for success for Cologne. His pass to the back post was perfectly timed for Maina. The winger had no problems from close range. In the final phase, the guests managed the result skillfully without taking any major risks. Augsburg’s shots by Irvin Cardona (70′) and Dion Beljo (73′) only landed on the side netting.