Home Sports Cologne achieves an important victory against Augsburg
Sports

Cologne achieves an important victory against Augsburg

by admin
Cologne achieves an important victory against Augsburg

Dhe 1. FC Köln has stopped its fall in the direction of the relegation zone of the Bundesliga for the time being and after six games without a win at FC Augsburg has achieved a liberation. The Rhinelanders defeated the Fuggerstadt team, who were unbeaten at home this year, 3-1 (2-1) and overtook FCA in the table. Ellyes Skhiri (7th), Eric Martel (16th) and Linton Maina (59th) scored the goals for Cologne in front of 30,660 spectators. Ruben Vargas (29th) scored for the home side.

Since the relegation candidates Bochum and Stuttgart as well as Hoffenheim and Schalke meet in a direct duel on Sunday, the victory for Cologne was of great importance in the fight to stay in the class. As in previous years, the trembling Augsburgers are looking forward to a tricky final sprint of the season. “That was a very important win, and it’s important that we scored goals again,” said Cologne’s Florian Kainz later: “We mastered a difficult situation as a team.”

Driven by the chants of “away win” from their fans who had traveled with them, the people of Cologne who were unchanged compared to the previous week played happily forward from the start. After a cross from Florian Kainz, Skhiri easily pushed the ball over the line. While FCA keeper Rafal Gikiewicz had no chance against the Tunisian’s goal, which had been checked by video for a long time, he didn’t look good at all for Martel’s first Bundesliga goal: Martel rushed his Augsburg opponent on the right and tunneled Gikiewicz from around eleven meters.

See also  Great achievement!Hanging the sails straight to the sea, Fenhu will win glory for the good

Contrary to the assumption that the lead would give the guests security, Augsburg suddenly took control of the game. Without national player Mergim Berisha, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury, the home side initially lacked a goal threat. The goal came fortunately: A shot from Elvis Rexhbecaj landed in front of Vargas’ feet after two rebounds – the Swiss only had to push in.

You may also like

RB Leipzig celebrates thanks to Kullertor at Hertha...

2023 Masters: Tiger Woods makes cut, bettors rejoice;...

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig wins with controversial goal at...

Endesa League | Madrid, in advanced talks, with...

Chinese women’s football team warms up to draw...

Mainz 05 draw against Werder Bremen

Exeter head into semi-finals after triumph over Stormers...

Alonso gives outlook for the season – “Reach...

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard’s first game...

Wang Zhelin regular season MVP 61 points miracle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy