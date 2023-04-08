Home World Croatian police arrested the doll | Info
Croatian police arrested the doll

Croatian police arrested the doll

The police in Zadar “arrested” the plastic doll following a priest’s report.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ Al Jazeera Balkans

At the church in Zadar, Croatia, people witnessed an unusual scene when the police “arrested” the plastic doll. The order authorities received a complaint about disturbing public order and peace, which was filed by a priest.

“The priest reported a doll that, if you’re sorry, has neither a pussy nor an ass. The police came and arrested the plastic doll. Imagine. They put it in the car, we laughed like crazy,” one of the witnesses of the event recounted for Antena Zadar. The police also spoke about this unusual event.

“This morning, around 10 o’clock, the police received several reports from citizens about the possible commission of offenses from the Law on Offenses against Public Order and Peace. Acting on the reports, the police took measures and actions within their jurisdiction, and upon completion of these, it was determined that the incident was not accomplished misdemeanor,” the police announced.

The announcement states that the police reacted in accordance with the reports and that during the procedure they removed the doll due to possible further reactions from the citizens, and after the completion of the criminal investigation, the doll was returned to the responsible persons.

