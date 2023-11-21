Home » Udinese Market – Via Samardzic? No problem, the replacement is already ready
Udinese Market – Via Samardzic? No problem, the replacement is already ready

Udinese Market – Via Samardzic? No problem, the replacement is already ready

Lazar Samardzic should remain in Udine until the end of the season, but we know that with the market it is impossible to make predictions

Lazar Samardzic we know very well what it is the object of desire of most European clubs. A footballer who continues to make sparks with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders and who continually wants to show off with great plays. Here’s who in the event of a transfer could be his substitute.

The company has already put under observation what can be identified as the perfect replacement. We are talking about Stefano Sensi. The Italian footballer is unable to find space at Inter and as early as this January he could go to a new team. Precisely for this reason we are working on his farewell.

November 21st – 9.35am

