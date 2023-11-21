Athlon Italy enters the “sponsor team” of the Catania Football Club – Sport Marketing News

Athlon Italy alongside Catania Football Club: this is how the partnership was born between two companies united by ambition, each in their own reference sector. The Rossazzurro management team considers structural growth to be fundamental and Athlon, a long-term rental and fleet management company, part of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, is pleased to support it in its mobility needs. Furthermore, the Athlon logo will appear in various contexts relating to Catania’s activity and on the warm-up jacket that the first team players will wear for all the upcoming official matches of the 2023/2024 sports season.

Federico Caracciolo, Managing Director of Athlon Italyhe claims: “We are proud to offer support to this prestigious club. We embrace and support the values ​​of sport, an engaging and present element in everyday life just like mobility. Sicily is a region that is attentive to environmental and economic sustainability and we at Athlon take this opportunity to be even more present and make our formulas known up close.”

Luca Carra, general director of Catania FCobserve: “Athlon Italy is a point of reference in its sector and we are particularly pleased to develop a synergy with a dynamic company, capable of identifying tailor-made solutions. Athlon Italy will be the Rossazzurri’s driving force not only in everyday life, with the most suitable means for the mobility needs of the club’s managers, but also symbolically on match day, precisely when the players will be ready to cover the kilometers of the match”.

Strengthened by its over one hundred years of history serving customers, Athlon provides – directly or through partners in the area – flexible and customizable mobility solutions, with particular attention to hybrid and electric vehicles, both cars and commercial vehicles. And it is precisely through the provision of mobility services and Mercedes-Benz branded vehicles that Athlon will be alongside Catania for the 23/24 championship.