Colombian women’s soccer players beat Jamaica to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time

Colombian women’s soccer players celebrate after a 1:0 victory over Jamaica in the quarterfinals. | photo: Reuters

The Colombian captain decided the match in front of 28 thousand girls in Melbourne in the 51st minute. She confirmed her position as the best female representative in the ninth game.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals in Sydney, the South American women will meet the European champions from England.

The Jamaican women, who started at the World Cup for the second time in history and advanced to the playoffs for the first time, were eliminated after conceding the first goal in the tournament. In the main groups, they won a surprisingly goalless tie with France and Brazil.

The eight-final play-off program starts at 1:00 p.m. EST with the match between France and Morocco.

Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

eight finals:

Colombia – Jamaica 1:0 (0:0)

