Home » Colombian women’s soccer players beat Jamaica to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time
Sports

Colombian women’s soccer players beat Jamaica to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time

by admin
Colombian women’s soccer players beat Jamaica to play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time

Colombian women’s soccer players celebrate after a 1:0 victory over Jamaica in the quarterfinals. | photo: Reuters

The Colombian captain decided the match in front of 28 thousand girls in Melbourne in the 51st minute. She confirmed her position as the best female representative in the ninth game.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals in Sydney, the South American women will meet the European champions from England.

August 8, 2023 at 1:56 p.m. pspvek archived: August 8, 2023 at 12:47 p.m.

The Jamaican women, who started at the World Cup for the second time in history and advanced to the playoffs for the first time, were eliminated after conceding the first goal in the tournament. In the main groups, they won a surprisingly goalless tie with France and Brazil.

The eight-final play-off program starts at 1:00 p.m. EST with the match between France and Morocco.

Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

eight finals:

Colombia – Jamaica 1:0 (0:0)

See also  Atp Finals, ticket chaos: the hypothesis of a 7% derogation for capacity is put forward. 1500 tickets would be saved per day

You may also like

Football: Monaco challenges Inter, offer to Arsenal for...

Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Reflections and Victories of...

Morocco live: follow the round of 16 of...

where to see the match on TV between...

Colombia advances – Sport.cz

Colombia vs. Jamaica live highlights: Colombia wins 1-0...

Chinese Swimming Team Dominates in the Summer Universiade,...

Spain mourns its first Tour winner

Morata will renew with Atlético until 2027

Neymar wants to be sold, but his father...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy